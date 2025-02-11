Dentsply Sirona Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for Wellspect Healthcare Business

Dentsply Sirona is exploring strategic options for its Wellspect Healthcare business to enhance stakeholder value and growth potential.

Quiver AI Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Wellspect Healthcare business, a provider of bladder and bowel management products with a strong market presence and a history of growth. The business has seen mid-to-high single-digit growth recently and operates in a significant market estimated at $2 billion. CEO Simon Campion emphasized that this evaluation aims to unlock value for stakeholders and align resources to enhance the company’s dental business. While the timeline for this review is unclear and no guarantees of a transaction exist, the company has engaged Goldman Sachs as a financial advisor and plans to report its financial results in late February 2025.

Potential Positives

The initiation of a strategic alternatives process for Wellspect demonstrates Dentsply Sirona's proactive approach to unlocking value within its portfolio.

Wellspect has shown strong organic sales growth, indicating solid performance within its established market, which strengthens Dentsply Sirona’s overall financial position.

The company is positioned in a large and growing continence care market with a $2 billion total addressable market, suggesting significant potential for future growth and revenue generation.

By enhancing focus on product innovation, profitable revenue growth, and capacity expansion, the company is likely to reinforce its competitive edge and long-term sustainability.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of evaluating strategic alternatives for the Wellspect Healthcare business may signal instability or uncertainties within Dentsply Sirona, creating concern among investors and stakeholders.

There is no definitive timetable for the completion of the strategic alternatives process, which could lead to prolonged uncertainty regarding the future of the Wellspect business.

The emphasis on a transformation strategy and the need to evaluate strategic alternatives might suggest underlying operational or financial challenges within the company.

FAQ

What strategic alternatives is Dentsply Sirona considering for Wellspect?

Dentsply Sirona has initiated a process to evaluate strategic alternatives to unlock potential value for Wellspect Healthcare.

What is the market potential for Wellspect's products?

Wellspect operates in the continence care space, which has an estimated total addressable market of $2 billion.

How has Wellspect performed financially recently?

Wellspect has achieved mid-to-high single digit organic sales growth in 2023 and through the first three quarters of 2024.

Who are the advisors for Dentsply Sirona during this process?

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the financial advisor, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is the legal advisor to Dentsply Sirona.

When will Dentsply Sirona report its financial results?

Dentsply Sirona will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 27, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XRAY Insider Trading Activity

$XRAY insiders have traded $XRAY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMON D CAMPION (President, CEO & Member of BOD) purchased 11,306 shares for an estimated $200,341

GREGORY T LUCIER has made 2 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $110,128 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XRAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $XRAY stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company has initiated a process to evaluate strategic alternatives for its Wellspect Healthcare business (“Wellspect”).





Wellspect is a leading provider of bladder and bowel management care products with an over 40-year history. Through its comprehensive portfolio of products and accessories from trusted brands like LoFric® and Navina™, Wellspect has delivered improved organic sales growth in recent years, including mid-to-high single digit growth for 2023 and through the first three quarters of 2024. The business is well-positioned in the large and growing continence care space, which has an estimated $2 billion total addressable market.





“We have initiated a review of strategic alternatives for Wellspect as we believe that taking this step now enables us to unlock significant potential value for all our stakeholders,” said Simon Campion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona. “As part of our transformation strategy over the last few years, we invested in strengthening Wellspect’s foundation and positioning the business for the future by prioritizing product innovation, profitable revenue growth and capacity expansion to meet anticipated demand growth. Importantly, we developed a strong product pipeline with potential opportunities to access significant untapped markets in Wellspect’s core business and other adjacencies, and we have seen early indications that this added focus has led to improved financial performance. We look forward to determining an outcome for Wellspect that supports the business’ enhanced growth trajectory and success while also enabling Dentsply Sirona to focus our resources and attention on our dental business.”





Campion continued, “We continue to make progress executing the second phase of our business transformation journey by taking steps to reshape the organization, unlock efficiencies, enhance customer engagement and strategically allocate spend to generate the greatest return, including in commercial investments. We are confident that these actions will enable us to deliver on the promise that a broad-based dental organization has to offer. As we move forward, the Board and management team are committed to a continued disciplined approach in regularly evaluating the Company’s portfolio, cost structure, investments and other avenues to drive sustainable, profitable growth and enhanced shareholder value.”





There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for completion of the strategic alternatives process or assurance that the process will result in a transaction. Dentsply Sirona does not intend to make further announcements regarding the review of strategic alternatives unless and until the Board approves a course of action or otherwise determines further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Dentsply Sirona and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor.





As previously announced, the Company will report its financial results and host its investor conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 27, 2025.







About Dentsply Sirona







Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality, and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit



www.dentsplysirona.com



for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.







Contact Information







Investors:





Andrea Daley





Vice President, Investor Relations





+1-704-591-8631







InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com







Press:





Marion Par-Weixlberger





Vice President, Public Relations & Corporate Communications





+43 676 848414588







marion.par-weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com









Forward-Looking Statements and Associated Risks







This Press Release contains statements that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts which constitute forward-looking statements, including statements and projections concerning the review of strategic alternatives for Wellspect, including whether the review will result in any transaction or other outcome, or the terms, timing or structure of any such transaction (if such transaction will take place). The Company’s forward-looking statements represent current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements and no assurance can be given that the results described in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, or that any transaction or future events will occur as anticipated, if at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Any number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the following: the Company’s ability to remain profitable in a very competitive marketplace, which depends upon the Company’s ability to differentiate its products and services from those of competitors; the Company’s failure to realize assumptions and projections which may result in the need to record additional impairment charges; the effect of changes to the Company’s distribution channels for its products and the failure of significant distributors of the Company to effectively manage their inventories; the Company’s failure to receive any regulatory authorization needed to commercialize any particular product or service offering; the Company’s ability to control costs and failure to realize expected benefits of cost reduction and restructuring efforts and the Company’s failure to anticipate and appropriately adapt to changes or trends within the rapidly changing dental industry. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors, and investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, (“Risk Factors”) in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including any amendments thereto, and any updating information which may be contained in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, when reviewing any forward-looking statement. The Company notes these factors for investors as permitted under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks. As such, you should not consider either the foregoing lists, or the risks identified in the Company’s SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.