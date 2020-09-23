Dividends
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XRAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that XRAY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.58, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRAY was $44.58, representing a -26.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.87 and a 41.19% increase over the 52 week low of $31.58.

XRAY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). XRAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.23. Zacks Investment Research reports XRAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -55.19%, compared to an industry average of -6.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to XRAY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have XRAY as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF (RWDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWDC with an decrease of -5.94% over the last 100 days.

