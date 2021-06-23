DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XRAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.36, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRAY was $64.36, representing a -7.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.54 and a 60.3% increase over the 52 week low of $40.15.

XRAY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and 3M Company (MMM). XRAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports XRAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 59.99%, compared to an industry average of 24.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XRAY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XRAY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XRAY as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (XRAY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 12.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XRAY at 1.31%.

