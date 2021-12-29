DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased XRAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that XRAY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.03, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRAY was $56.03, representing a -19.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.54 and a 16.41% increase over the 52 week low of $48.13.

XRAY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). XRAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports XRAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.59%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the xray Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

