DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XRAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that XRAY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.44, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRAY was $52.44, representing a -13.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.87 and a 66.08% increase over the 52 week low of $31.58.

XRAY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). XRAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.36. Zacks Investment Research reports XRAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.42%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XRAY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XRAY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XRAY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 20.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XRAY at 1.98%.

