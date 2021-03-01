Dentsply Sirona Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $99 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $192 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $1.08 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $192 Mln. vs. $164 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.