Dentsply Sirona Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):

Earnings: -$266 million in Q3 vs. -$1.08 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.25 in Q3 vs. -$5.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $104 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.48 per share Revenue: $947 million in Q3 vs. $947 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.85 Full year revenue guidance: $3.90 - $3.94 Bln

