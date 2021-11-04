Dentsply Sirona Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $103 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $1.07 billion from $0.90 billion last year.

Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $150 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q3): $1.07 Bln vs. $0.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.87 to $2.92

