DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, equating to an annual rate of $0.64 per share. This dividend will be payable on July 11, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 27, 2025. Dentsply Sirona is recognized as the largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies globally, offering a wide range of dental and oral health products. The company's commitment to innovation and patient care is demonstrated through its extensive portfolio of products designed to enhance the quality and safety of dental care. Dentsply Sirona is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and its shares are traded on Nasdaq under the ticker XRAY.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share reflects the company's financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

An indicated annual dividend rate of $0.64 per share may attract income-focused investors, potentially enhancing the stock's appeal.

Being the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products underscores Dentsply Sirona's strong position in the market, suggesting robust growth potential.

The announcement indicates ongoing confidence in the company’s operational performance and future prospects, which can positively influence investor sentiment.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a low quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share may indicate a lack of stronger financial performance or cash reserves, potentially raising concerns among investors.



The timing of the dividend payment and the record date could suggest a strategy to attract short-term investors rather than focusing on long-term growth and stability.



FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Dentsply Sirona?

Dentsply Sirona has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend is payable on July 11, 2025, to holders of record as of June 27, 2025.

What is the annual rate for Dentsply Sirona's dividend?

The indicated annual rate for Dentsply Sirona's dividend is $0.64 per share.

Where is Dentsply Sirona's headquarters located?

Dentsply Sirona's headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What type of products does Dentsply Sirona manufacture?

Dentsply Sirona manufactures professional dental products and technologies as well as consumable medical devices.

$XRAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XRAY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/08, 01/07.

$XRAY Insider Trading Activity

$XRAY insiders have traded $XRAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY T LUCIER purchased 15,142 shares for an estimated $249,994

$XRAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $XRAY stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XRAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XRAY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XRAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Glen Santangelo from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 01/23/2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.64 per share. The dividend is payable on July 11, 2025, to holders of record as of June 27, 2025.







About Dentsply Sirona







Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective, and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.







Contact Information







Investors:





Andrea Daley





Vice President, Investor Relations





+1-704-591-8631





InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com



