Dentsply Sirona to Host Investor Conference Call for Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Dentsply Sirona will host an investor call on August 7, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. announced that it will hold an investor conference call and live webcast on August 7, 2025, at 8:30 am ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. A press release with summary financial information and a presentation will be available on the company's Investors website prior to the call. Participants can register for the call and access a replay afterwards through the same website. Dentsply Sirona, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leading manufacturer of dental products and technologies, known for its innovative solutions that enhance patient care. The company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY.

Potential Positives

Dentsply Sirona will provide insight into its financial performance for Q2 2025 during the upcoming investor conference call, highlighting transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The company is leveraging technology by offering a live webcast of the conference call, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Dentsply Sirona’s established reputation as the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of dental products positions it as a leader in the industry, enhancing investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Dentsply Sirona's upcoming conference call about?

Dentsply Sirona will review its financial results for Q2 fiscal year 2025 during the conference call.

When will the investor conference call take place?

The conference call is scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 8:30 am ET.

How can I access the conference call and webcast?

The live webcast will be available on the Investors section of Dentsply Sirona’s website.

Where can I find the financial results presentation?

The financial results presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website before the call.

How can I contact Dentsply Sirona for investor inquiries?

Investors can reach out to Andrea Daley at InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com or call +1-704-591-8631.

$XRAY Insider Trading Activity

$XRAY insiders have traded $XRAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY T LUCIER purchased 15,142 shares for an estimated $249,994

$XRAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $XRAY stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XRAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XRAY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

$XRAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XRAY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $XRAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a target price of $21.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $18.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Jeffrey Johnson from Baird set a target price of $20.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $23.0 on 02/28/2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 am ET to review its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company will issue a press release and provide a presentation with summary financial information, which will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com prior to the call.







Conference Call / Webcast Information







The live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI53ec0a63538f4269bf74d4ce11a882e4. Additionally, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.







About Dentsply Sirona







Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.







Contact Information







Investors:





Andrea Daley





Vice President, Investor Relations





+1-704-591-8631





InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com



