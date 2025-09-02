Dentsply Sirona Grows Margins Amid Slump

Dentsply Sirona(NASDAQ:XRAY) reported Q2 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025, posting net sales of $936 million (non-GAAP), down 4.9% year-over-year and 6.7% in constant currency and adjusted EPS of $0.52 (up 6.6% YoY). Management maintained full-year sales and EPS guidance, highlighted a 360 basis point year-over-year expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) to 21.1%, and outlined planned investments in customer experience, operational efficiency, and innovation under new leadership. The following distills three pivotalearnings callinsights shaping the long-term investment thesis.

Margin expansion offsetting top-line contraction at Dentsply Sirona

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) rose to 21.1%, up 360 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to cost reductions and the suspension of unprofitable Byte sales, even as sales declined. Operating cash flow was $48 million, down from $208 million in Q2 2024, driven by timing issues and increased inventory prior to ERP system launches.

"Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 360 basis points to 21.1%, benefiting from the suspension of Byte sales and lower operating expenses. Despite lower sales, adjusted gross margin expanded 60 basis points to 55.9%. Adjusted EPS in the quarter was $0.52, up 6.6% from prior year largely due to higher adjusted EBITDA margins, FX and a lower share count, partially offset by below-the-line items and a higher tax rate."

-- Matthew E. Garth, Chief Financial Officer

Margin discipline provided sufficient buffer to preserve bottom-line growth in a stagnant demand environment, but the durability of these gains is at risk from tariffs with an annualized run-rate of $80 million, though the actual impact for FY2025 is expected to be $25 million, roughly spread across Q3 and Q4, pressuring future profitability unless further mitigations are successfully implemented.

Strategic focus on customer-centric innovation and procedural workflows

Management emphasized leveraging the DS Core platform, now at 50,000 unique users as of Q2, as a foundational pillar while driving investments into customer-facing roles and digital procedural solutions. SureSmile orthodontics delivered 27% year-over-year growth in Germany and double-digit increases in Europe and Rest of World (non-GAAP), contrasting with U.S. market weakness.

"We will focus on enhancing investments in innovation, including speed to market and adding value to our clinicians and their workflows so that they can offer the best products and services to their patients and grow their skills and practices. As market leaders, we will need to shape the future of our markets, partnering with our practitioners to migrate from product offerings into proceduralization, focusing on the complete provider patient experience, leveraging the strength of our entire company's broad portfolio to outpace competition. DS Core platform is a critical element of the company's strategy, and it continues to gain traction with 50,000 unique users now using the platform and more connected devices and lab orders processed each month."

-- Daniel T. Scavilla, Chief Executive Officer

This roadmap signals a deliberate pivot from commodity products toward integration, data-driven workflows, and end-to-end solutions, but also requiring sustained R&D and capital commitments.

Dentsply Sirona faces persistent U.S. and segment-specific headwinds

U.S. sales fell 18% year-over-year (down 11% ex-Byte) (non-GAAP), primarily reflecting declines in connected technology solutions (CTS), orthodontics, and implants (non-GAAP), marking the U.S. as a critical turnaround target. The OIS segment (which includes Byte, orthodontics, and implants) reported a 19.4% constant currency year-over-year sales drop on a non-GAAP basis, with lab volumes and value segment exposure to Middle East volatility compounding weakness.

"From a regional perspective, U.S. sales in Q2 were $293 million, down 18% in total or 11%, excluding the Byte impact. Results were driven primarily by continued softness in connected technology solutions and orthodontic and implant solutions. Given the performance, this is a priority area for us to address. We've already kicked off activities in my first week."

-- Daniel T. Scavilla, Chief Executive Officer

Persistent underperformance in Dentsply Sirona’s largest market elevates execution risk; the pace and efficacy of proposed revitalization initiatives in the U.S. will be a decisive driver of future organic growth and margin sustainability.

Looking Ahead

Management reaffirmed full-year guidance for sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), but flagged that reported sales and adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 are expected to decline sequentially as tariffs flow through the P&L, and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for Q3 will be lower due to higher taxes and tariffs. Capital allocation will prioritize innovation and field investments, funded by internal cost savings, with the strategic review of Wellspect ongoing. No new quantifiable long-term targets or major portfolio moves were disclosed in the quarter.

