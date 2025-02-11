News & Insights

Dentsply Sirona Explores Strategic Options For Wellspect Healthcare

February 11, 2025

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) Tuesday announced the launch of a strategic review process for its Wellspect Healthcare business, a provider of bladder and bowel management products, assessing potential alternatives to maximize value.

The company aims to determine a path for Wellspect that supports its long-term success while allowing Dentsply Sirona to sharpen its focus on its core dental business.

As part of its ongoing transformation, Dentsply Sirona is taking steps to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer engagement, and strategically allocate resources for higher returns.

There is no set timeline for the strategic review, and the company has not guaranteed that the process will lead to a transaction.

XRAY is currently trading premarket at $18.92, up 2.49 percent or $0.46 on the Nasdaq.

