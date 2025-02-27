DENTSPLY SIRONA Earnings Results: $XRAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

DENTSPLY SIRONA ($XRAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, missing estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $905,000,000, missing estimates of $938,860,570 by $-33,860,570.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Insider Trading Activity

DENTSPLY SIRONA insiders have traded $XRAY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMON D CAMPION (President, CEO & Member of BOD) purchased 11,306 shares for an estimated $200,341

GREGORY T LUCIER has made 2 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $110,128 and 0 sales.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Government Contracts

We have seen $4,554,798 of award payments to $XRAY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XRAY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/08, 01/07.

