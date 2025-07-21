Markets
XRAY

Dentsply Sirona CEO Simon Campion To Quit, Daniel Scavilla To Succeed; Announces Q2 Prelim. Results

July 21, 2025 — 09:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY), Monday announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Simon Campion has decided to leave the company on July 31, 2025.

The company also announced the appointment of Daniel Scavilla as the new CEO, effective August 1, 2025.

Most recently, Scavilla served as President and CEO of Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED).

Concurrently, the company reported preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, expecting net sales of approximately $935 million and adjusted earnings of $0.50 to $0.52 per share.

In the pre-market hours, XRAY is trading at $16, up 2.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

