Dentsply Sirona Buys Substantially All Of Assets Of Propel Orthodontics In $131 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) said that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Propel Orthodontics in an all-cash deal for $131 million.

The assets acquired include the VPro device and the Fastrack Mobile App. Propel Orthodontics is a leading innovator, manufacturer, and worldwide seller of orthodontic devices.

Propel Orthodontics offers in-office and at-home orthodontic solutions to dentists and their patients, including the VPro5, a vibratory orthodontic device used to properly seat aligners in 5 minutes a day.

