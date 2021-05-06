Markets
Dentsply Sirona Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the results of the first quarter and the continued gradual recovery of the global dental market.

For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share from the prior forecast range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share.

The company also now projects revenues between $4.10 billion and $4.30 billion, up about 23 to 28 percent on a reported basis and 18 to 25 percent on an organic basis.

Previously, the company expected revenues between $4.0 billion and $4.3 billion, up 20 to 30 percent on a reported basis and up 15 to 25 percent on an organic basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.73 per share on revenues of $4.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

