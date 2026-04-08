DENTSPLY SIRONA (BIT:1XRAY) Price Target Increased by 14.34% to 12.49

The average one-year price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA (BIT:1XRAY) has been revised to €12.49 / share. This is an increase of 14.34% from the prior estimate of €10.93 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €10.29 to a high of €16.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.48% from the latest reported closing price of €10.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA. This is an decrease of 402 owner(s) or 52.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1XRAY is 0.14%, an increase of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.52% to 200,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 14,641K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,182K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XRAY by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 12,506K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,778K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XRAY by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 8,734K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,201K shares , representing a decrease of 16.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XRAY by 50.96% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 8,463K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,523K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XRAY by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 7,298K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,736K shares , representing an increase of 21.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XRAY by 26.75% over the last quarter.

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