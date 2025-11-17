DENTSPLY SIRONA (BIT:1XRAY) Price Target Decreased by 17.49% to 11.48

The average one-year price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA (BIT:1XRAY) has been revised to €11.48 / share. This is a decrease of 17.49% from the prior estimate of €13.91 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €9.82 to a high of €15.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.44% from the latest reported closing price of €9.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 792 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1XRAY is 0.16%, an increase of 16.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 245,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 14,182K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,194K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XRAY by 27.96% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 12,778K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,394K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XRAY by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 12,500K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,317K shares , representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XRAY by 84.18% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,436K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 10,201K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,108K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XRAY by 62.56% over the last quarter.

