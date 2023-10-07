DENTSPLY Sirona (BER:DY2) Price Target Increased by 5.23% to 44.20

The average one-year price target for DENTSPLY Sirona (BER:DY2) has been revised to 44.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.23% from the prior estimate of 42.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.18 to a high of 51.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.90% from the latest reported closing price of 31.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1048 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY Sirona. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY2 is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.29% to 244,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 13,474K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,732K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY2 by 2.26% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 9,736K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,755K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY2 by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 9,015K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,962K shares, representing a decrease of 21.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY2 by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,724K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,705K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY2 by 190.86% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,018K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,802K shares, representing a decrease of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY2 by 92.46% over the last quarter.

