Dentsply Sirona beats quarterly estimates on strong demand for dental products

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Dentsply Sirona XRAY.O posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for teeth aligners and dental procedures products.

Sales of clear teeth aligners have been boosted after competitor SmileDirectClub SDCCQ.PK filed for bankruptcy in September, the company said in January, echoing similar comments from Align Technology ALGN.O last month.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, which sells clear dental aligners under SureSmile and Byte, said last month that its implant business in China and the United States is also seeing robust growth.

The company expects 2024 profit to be between $2.00 and $2.10 per share, with its mid-point in line with analysts' expectations of a profit $2.05 per share, according to LSEG data.

Dentsply's sales for the fourth quarter rose 2.9% over the year earlier to $1.01 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $976.9 million, according to LSEG data.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts average estimate of 43 cents.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

