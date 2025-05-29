Dentsply Sirona Appoints Matthew E. Garth as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dentsply Sirona appoints Matthew E. Garth as CFO, effective May 30, 2025, to enhance financial strategy and growth.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. announced the appointment of Matthew E. Garth as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 30, 2025. Garth brings nearly 30 years of financial management experience, including his recent role at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and previous positions at Minerals Technologies and Alcoa Corporation. Dentsply Sirona's CEO Simon Campion expressed confidence in Garth’s ability to drive organizational transformation and enhance shareholder value during a critical time for the company. Garth expressed his enthusiasm for joining Dentsply Sirona and his commitment to advancing the company's financial and strategic goals. Dentsply Sirona is a leading manufacturer of dental products, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Matthew E. Garth as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, bringing nearly 30 years of financial management expertise.

Mr. Garth's previous experience includes significant roles at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, as well as leadership positions at Minerals Technologies Inc. and Alcoa Corporation, indicating a strong background in driving value creation and organizational transformation.

The company's leadership expresses confidence in Mr. Garth’s ability to advance Dentsply Sirona's strategic agenda, which suggests a focus on sustainable growth and increased shareholder value during a critical time for the company.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new CFO may indicate recent instability or financial challenges within the company that required a leadership change.

The press release emphasizes a "critical time" in the company's "transformational journey," which could raise concerns about current performance and strategic direction.

Mr. Garth's prior role at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company involved stabilization during a post-pandemic period, hinting at potential struggles Dentsply Sirona faces that may need similar intervention.

FAQ

Who is Matthew E. Garth?

Matthew E. Garth is the newly appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dentsply Sirona, effective May 30, 2025.

What experience does Matthew E. Garth bring to Dentsply Sirona?

Mr. Garth brings nearly 30 years of financial management expertise, primarily in large multinational companies, including The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

What role will Matthew E. Garth play at Dentsply Sirona?

He will help advance Dentsply Sirona's financial and strategic goals, focusing on driving sustainable growth and shareholder value.

What was Mr. Garth's previous position before joining Dentsply Sirona?

Mr. Garth served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company prior to joining Dentsply Sirona.

Where is Dentsply Sirona headquartered?

Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is the largest diversified manufacturer of dental products globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XRAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XRAY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/08, 01/07.

$XRAY Insider Trading Activity

$XRAY insiders have traded $XRAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY T LUCIER purchased 15,142 shares for an estimated $249,994

$XRAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $XRAY stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XRAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XRAY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XRAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Glen Santangelo from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 01/23/2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that Matthew E. Garth has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 30, 2025.





Mr. Garth brings nearly 30 years of proven financial management expertise to Dentsply Sirona, with a focus on driving value creation. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, a global leader of branded consumer lawn and garden products. Prior to ScottsMiracle-Gro, Mr. Garth held numerous financial leadership roles at large, multinational companies, including Minerals Technology Inc. and Alcoa Corporation.





“We are pleased to welcome Matt as our new CFO,” said Simon Campion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona. “He is a seasoned executive with a strong financial background and track record of delivering results. He brings deep expertise in driving organizational transformation and engaging with investors and capital markets. Matt joins us at a critical time in our transformational journey and as our industry continues to evolve, we are confident that he will play an instrumental role in helping Dentsply Sirona advance our strategic agenda to drive sustainable growth and unlock greater shareholder value.”





Mr. Garth said, “I’m thrilled to join Dentsply Sirona and be part of this exciting journey. I look forward to joining the team to help advance our financial, operational, and strategic goals, execute with focus and discipline, and ultimately deliver long-term profitable growth and value creation.”







About Matthew E. Garth







Mr. Garth was most recently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. He joined ScottsMiracle-Gro in 2022 during a critical post-pandemic period and helped stabilize the organization, deliver on many key financial priorities and lead development of mid- and long-term value optimizing strategic plans.





Prior to ScottsMiracle-Gro, Mr. Garth served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasury, and Chief Financial Officer of Minerals Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: MTX), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, where he had global responsibility for finance, tax, treasury, audit, investor relations, information technology and shared services. Prior to Minerals Technologies, Mr. Garth held senior financial roles of increasing responsibility at Alcoa Corporation, including as CFO of two multi-billion-dollar business units. Mr. Garth started his career at Thomson Financial.





Mr. Garth holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Columbia University.







About Dentsply Sirona







Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective, and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.







Contact Information







Investors:





Andrea Daley





Vice President, Investor Relations





+1-704-591-8631





InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com





Press:





Marion Par-Weixlberger





Vice President, Public Relations & Corporate Communications





+43 676 848414588





marion.par-weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com



