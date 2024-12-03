Dentsply Sirona Appoints Interim CFO Amid Investigation

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dentsply Sirona, a leading manufacturer of dental products, has appointed Herman V. Cueto as interim Chief Financial Officer amid an ongoing criminal investigation by German authorities into its intercompany loans. Cueto, bringing over two decades of financial expertise from roles at Azenta and Becton, Dickinson and Company, will aid in maintaining the company’s financial stability and strategic priorities during this transitional phase. The investigation focuses on the business purpose and interest deductibility of loans post the DENTSPLY and Sirona merger, with the company committed to cooperation and defending its position.

