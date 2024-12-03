Dentsply Sirona Appoints Herman Cueto As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY), a maker of dental products, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Herman Cueto as interim chief financial officer, with immediate effect.

"Cueto will oversee the finance organization while Dentsply Sirona completes its ongoing search for the company's next CFO," the company said.

Most recently, Cueto has served as CFO of Azenta Life Sciences. Prior to Azenta, he was Senior Vice President of Finance at Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

On August 20, Dentsply Sirona had announced that its CFO Glenn Coleman would resign with effect from November 7, to assume an executive role at another company.

