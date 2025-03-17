Dentsply Sirona Appoints David Ferguson as Senior Vice President, Global Business Unit Leader

Dentsply Sirona appoints David Ferguson as Senior Vice President to lead its global dental product teams.

Quiver AI Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. announced the appointment of David Ferguson as Senior Vice President, Global Business Unit Leader, effective March 14, 2025. Ferguson, who has 25 years of experience in MedTech and healthcare with leadership roles at companies like GE Healthcare and Philips, will oversee the dental product portfolio and join the Executive Management Team reporting to CEO Simon Campion. Campion expressed confidence that Ferguson’s strategic growth expertise would enhance the company’s business performance and utilization of their diverse product portfolio. Ferguson expressed enthusiasm for joining Dentsply Sirona and aims to accelerate execution and growth within the evolving competitive landscape. Dentsply Sirona is the leading manufacturer of dental products and technologies, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Potential Positives

Appointment of David Ferguson as Senior Vice President, Global Business Unit Leader is expected to enhance Dentsply Sirona's leadership team and drive improved business performance.

David Ferguson's extensive experience in MedTech and leadership roles at major companies could facilitate strategic growth and operational excellence within the organization.

The new leadership is poised to capitalize on Dentsply Sirona's broad and differentiated product portfolio, potentially reinforcing the company's market position.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

Who is the new Senior Vice President at Dentsply Sirona?

David Ferguson has been appointed as the Senior Vice President, Global Business Unit Leader effective March 14, 2025.

What experience does David Ferguson bring to Dentsply Sirona?

David Ferguson has 25 years of experience in MedTech and healthcare, with a proven track record in global product strategy.

What role will David Ferguson have at Dentsply Sirona?

He will lead the global business unit teams managing the dental product portfolio and be part of the Executive Management Team.

What did Simon Campion say about David Ferguson's appointment?

Simon Campion expressed delight in welcoming David, highlighting his expertise in developing strategic growth plans and strengthening market position.

Where is Dentsply Sirona headquartered?

Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XRAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XRAY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/08, 01/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$XRAY Insider Trading Activity

$XRAY insiders have traded $XRAY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY T LUCIER has made 3 purchases buying 21,142 shares for an estimated $360,123 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SIMON D CAMPION (President, CEO & Member of BOD) purchased 11,306 shares for an estimated $200,341

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XRAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $XRAY stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XRAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XRAY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 09/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XRAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XRAY forecast page.

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (XRAY) today announced that David Ferguson has been appointed Senior Vice President, Global Business Unit Leader, effective March 14, 2025. In this role he will lead the global business unit teams managing the dental product portfolio, serve as a member of the Executive Management Team and report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Simon Campion.





David Ferguson joins Dentsply Sirona with 25 years of experience in MedTech and healthcare with a proven track record of delivering results, competing in a global marketplace and leading global product strategy. Mr. Ferguson has served in leadership roles at well-known companies and brands, including GE Healthcare, Baxter and Philips.





Simon Campion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona, said, “We are delighted to welcome David as our new Global Business Unit Leader. With his experience in developing and executing strategic growth plans, as well as building and aligning high-performing teams, he brings invaluable expertise to our organization. His deep business acumen will be key to driving improved business performance and capitalizing on strategic opportunities that exist with our broad and differentiated portfolio. We are confident that David’s leadership will further strengthen our position in the market.”





David Ferguson said, “I'm excited to join Dentsply Sirona and contribute to shaping the next chapter alongside an incredible global team. With its broad-based portfolio, Dentsply Sirona is well positioned to capitalize on the evolving competitive landscape. I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance execution, drive financial, operational, and strategic goals, and profitable growth.”







About David Ferguson







David Ferguson is a seasoned executive with extensive leadership experience in the medical device and healthcare industries. He has a strong track record of driving revenue growth, strategic transformation, and operational excellence across multiple global businesses. Most recently, he was President of Gore Medical, a unit of W.L. Gore. Previously, as EVP at Philips and President & CEO of Philips Respironics, he managed a global team of 6,000 people. At Baxter Healthcare, he led the global infusion therapy, IV solutions and patient monitoring business. He also held leadership roles at GE Healthcare.





Mr. Ferguson is a Graduate of the Advanced Management Program of University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a PhD in Chemistry from Texas A&M University and Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from David Lipscomb University. He has served on multiple boards, including AZBio, Philips PAC, and Baxter International Foundation, and is a co-inventor of two U.S. patents and author of ten peer-reviewed publications.







About Dentsply Sirona







Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide, high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit



www.dentsplysirona.com



for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.







Contact Information







Investors:





Andrea Daley





Vice President, Investor Relations





+1-704-591-8631





InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com





Press:





Marion Par-Weixlberger





Vice President, Public Relations & Corporate Communications





+43 676 848414588





marion.par-weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.