Dentsply Sirona appoints Cueto as interim Chief Financial Officer

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) announced that Herman Cueto, a seasoned healthcare executive, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He brings over two decades of experience leading and working in finance organizations across the healthcare industry. Cueto will oversee the finance organization while Dentsply Sirona completes its ongoing search for the Company’s next CFO.

