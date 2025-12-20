Dentium CO. (KOSE:145720) Price Target Decreased by 11.71% to 76,908.00

The average one-year price target for Dentium CO. (KOSE:145720) has been revised to ₩76,908.00 / share. This is a decrease of 11.71% from the prior estimate of ₩87,108.00 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩50,500.00 to a high of ₩96,600.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.83% from the latest reported closing price of ₩46,100.00 / share.

Dentium CO. Maintains 1.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.30%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dentium CO.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 145720 is 0.03%, an increase of 62.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 167K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 86K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 145720 by 24.67% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 145720 by 8.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 51K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 145720 by 22.46% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 37K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

