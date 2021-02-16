Dented by COVID-19, Israeli economy dips 2.4% in 2020

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published

Israel's economy contracted a less than expected 2.4% in 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic weighing on consumer spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday in a preliminary estimate.

Adds details

JERUSALEM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy contracted a less than expected 2.4% in 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic weighing on consumer spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday in a preliminary estimate.

It was the first time the economy had shrunk since a marginal decline in 2002, but Israel in 2020 outperformed a 5.5% average contraction in OECD countries.

The economy, which grew 3.4% in 2019, had been expected to shrink 3.3% to 3.7% in 2020 based on government and central bank estimates because of COVID-19.

Growth is expected to rebound in 2021, with the Bank of Israel forecasting a 6.3% rise if Israel's rapid COVID-19 vaccination pace is maintained.

Despite a third lockdown, the economy grew an annualised 6.3% in the fourth quarter after a 41.5% jump in the third quarter. Analysts on average had projected a 0.5% decline.

In 2020, private spending declined 9.4%, while exports rose 0.6% despite the crisis and a stronger shekel. Imports slid 8.1%, investment in fixed assets dipped 1.5%, while government spending gained 2.9% last year.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters