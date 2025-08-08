Dentalcorp Turns To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL.TO) reported that its second quarter net income was C$0.9 million compared to a loss of C$11.9 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter increased to C$30.7 million from C$26.4 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the second quarter were C$435.2 million, an increase of 8.9% from the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 is estimated to increase by 10.0% to 12.0%, reaching between C$412.9 million and C$420.4 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.