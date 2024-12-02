Dentalcorp Secures $100 Million Through Treasury Offering

News & Insights

dentalcorp Holdings (TSE:DNTL) has released an update.

Dentalcorp Holdings has successfully closed a $100 million treasury and secondary offering of subordinate voting shares at $9.50 each, raising $50 million in gross proceeds for the company and $50 million for selling shareholders. The offering was led by a syndicate of underwriters, including TD Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and Canaccord Genuity. The shares were also offered privately in the U.S. to qualified institutional buyers.

