Dentalcorp Secures $100 Million Through Treasury Offering

dentalcorp Holdings (TSE:DNTL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Dentalcorp Holdings has successfully closed a $100 million treasury and secondary offering of subordinate voting shares at $9.50 each, raising $50 million in gross proceeds for the company and $50 million for selling shareholders. The offering was led by a syndicate of underwriters, including TD Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and Canaccord Genuity. The shares were also offered privately in the U.S. to qualified institutional buyers.
For further insights into TSE:DNTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.