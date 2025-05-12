Dentalcorp Q1 Revenue Improves; Backs Annual Guidance

(RTTNews) - Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL.TO), a Canadian network of dental practices, on Monday reported a narrower net loss, reflecting increased revenue.

For the three-month period to March 31, the company posted a net loss of C$10.2 million, compared with a loss of C$11.7 million, recorded for the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings were C$20.7 million, less than the C$24.7 million in prior year.

Loss before income taxes stood at C$9.3 million as against a loss of C$11.8 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $75.9 million, up 11.5% compared with the same period in 2024.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses moved up to C$131.5 million from last year's C$122.9 million. Cost of revenue was C$204.4 million, higher than C$ 186 million in 2024.

Revenue was C$409.4 million, up from C$372.4 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company, said: "Revenue and SPRG for the second quarter of 2025 are estimated to increase by 9% to 10% (to between $435.8M and $439.8M) and between 3% to 5%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the second quarter of 2025 is estimated to increase by 20 basis points from the second quarter of 2024, to 18.7%, and Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to increase to between $81.5M and $82.2M."

For the full year, Dentalcorp has reaffirmed its outlook. The company still expects to report annual Adjusted EBITDA of C$317.8 million to C$320.7 million. The firm continues to project its full-year revenue to be in the range of C$1.699 billion to C$1.715 billion, with a year-over-year growth of 10 to 11 percent.

