Dentalcorp Holdings Reports Strong Q3 Financial Growth

Dentalcorp Holdings has reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with a notable 11.4% increase in revenue and a 13.1% rise in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company also achieved significant growth in adjusted free cash flow and successfully expanded its practice portfolio, bolstering its financial standing.

