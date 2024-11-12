News & Insights

Dentalcorp Holdings Reports Strong Q3 Financial Growth

November 12, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

dentalcorp Holdings (TSE:DNTL) has released an update.

Dentalcorp Holdings has reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with a notable 11.4% increase in revenue and a 13.1% rise in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company also achieved significant growth in adjusted free cash flow and successfully expanded its practice portfolio, bolstering its financial standing.

