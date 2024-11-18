Dentalcorp Announces $100 Million Share Offering

dentalcorp Holdings (TSE:DNTL) has released an update.

Dentalcorp Holdings is launching a $100 million bought deal offering, divided equally between a treasury and secondary offering of subordinate voting shares. The company plans to use the proceeds from its treasury offering to reduce leverage, while the secondary offering involves shares from existing stakeholders. Closing of the offering is expected around December 2, 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

