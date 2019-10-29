Dental supplier Straumann again raises 2019 outlook after strong Q3

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann STMN.S raised its full-year revenue targets for the second time this year after reporting strong revenue growth in the third quarter on Tuesday.

The Basel-based manufacturer cited the BLX implant range beginning to make an impact and double-digit growth in all regions, led by North America.

The firm said it now expected its 2019 revenue to rise in mid-teen percentage, compared to previous guidance range of low-to-mid-teen percentage growth.

Straumann reported second-quarter revenue at 371.1 million Swiss francs, which is 20.7% more than in the previous year.

