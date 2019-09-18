Dental products supplier Envista prices IPO within the range at $22

Envista Holdings, a dental supplies and equipment provider being carved out of Danaher, raised $589 million by offering 26.8 million shares at $22, slightly below the midpoint of the $21 to $24 range. Envista Holdings plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NVST. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Baird, Evercore ISI and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.

