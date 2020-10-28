Dental implants maker Straumann reports Q3 organic growth

Swiss dental implant maker Straumann reported third-quarter organic growth of 8% on Wednesday, as practices resumed business.

The company said the third-quarter organic growth was reported across all regions, except from Latin America, were the pandemic hit later.

The firm also reported third-quarter revenues of 370.4 million Swiss francs ($408.4 million), down 0.2%.

($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs)

