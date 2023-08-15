News & Insights

Dental implants maker Straumann reports H1 sales in line with expectations

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

August 15, 2023 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev and Ozan Ergenay for Reuters ->

Aug 15 - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann STMN.S on Tuesday reported 7.5% organic sales growth for the first half of the year, citing strong patient flows and demand recovery in China.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, reported revenue of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.37 billion) in the six months to the end of June, in line with the 1.2 billion francs expected in the Refinitiv IBES mean estimate.

Straumann also said its Board Chairman Gilbert Achermann will not seek re-election in 2024 and that it will propose Vice-Chair Petra Rumpf to replace him.

($1 = 0.8775 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Ozan Ergenay; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sich_11 ;))

