Dental implants maker Straumann raises full-year guidance

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann STMN.S on Wednesday raised its 2022 organic sales growth outlook, citing post-pandemic recovery momentum.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, expects its revenue to grow in the mid-teens percentage range organically, against its earlier forecast for low-double-digit percentage growth.

