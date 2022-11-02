Dental implants maker Straumann raises 2022 sales outlook

November 02, 2022 — 02:39 am EDT

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann STMN.S on Wednesday raised its 2022 organic sales growth outlook, citing post-pandemic recovery momentum.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, expects its revenue to grow in the mid-teens percentage range organically, against its earlier forecast for low-double-digit percentage growth.

Straumann's third-quarter organic sales came in at 551 million Swiss francs ($552 million), up 12% compared to last year.

"We were able to deliver a very good quarter despite the ongoing macro-economic uncertainties," Chief Executive Guillaume Daniellot said in a statement.

Dental care providers, who last year benefited from increased demand for specialty treatments as practices reopened after the easing of COVID-19-related lockdowns, have now also been reassured by fewer lockdowns in core market China.

The country represents more than half of Straumann's overall business in the Asia-Pacific region, where sales grew by almost 9% organically in the third quarter.

Straumann confirmed its full-year guidance for core earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of around 26%, including significant growth investments.

($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs)

