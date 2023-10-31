Dental implants maker Straumann Q3 sales beat expectations

October 31 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann STMN.S reported on Tuesday organic sales growth of 11% for the third quarter, driven by increasing demand across all regions, particularly China.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, reported revenue of 571 million Swiss francs ($633.32 million) in the quarter to the end of September, above analysts' average estimate of 558.6 million, according to LSEG data.

($1=0.9016 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Anna Mackenzie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

