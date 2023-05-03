News & Insights

Dental implants maker Straumann Q1 sales up 3.4%

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

May 03, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev and Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann STMN.S on Wednesday reported organic sales growth of 3.4% for the first quarter, thanks to dynamic patient flows.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, reported revenue of 596 million Swiss francs ($668.84 million) in the three months to the end of March, compared with 588.9 million francs the previous year.

($1 = 0.8911 Swiss francs)

