Dental implants maker Straumann posts 21% organic sales growth in H1

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann STMN.S on Tuesday reported organic sales growth of 21% for the first half of 2022, citing strong demand for its solutions and healthy patient flow in Europe and Latin America.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, reported a half-year revenue of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion), crossing the one-billion mark for the first time in the first half of the year.

Its core earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) increased by nearly 16% to 329 million francs in the same period, corresponding to a margin of 27.9%, in line with last year.

Straumann also said its chief financial officer, Peter Hackel, would leave the company by January 2023 to pursue other career opportunities.

($1 = 0.9466 Swiss francs)

