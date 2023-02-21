Dental implant maker Straumann sees 2023 sales growth

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

February 21, 2023 — 01:13 am EST

Written by Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann STMN.S said on Tuesday it expected its organic sales to grow in the high single-digit percentage range in 2023, after it grew this year's sales in all divisions, led by innovation in the core businesses, implantology and orthodontics.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, reported revenue of 2.32 billion Swiss francs in the fourth quarter, compared with 2.02 billion francs last year, an organic growth of 15.7%.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

