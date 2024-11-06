News & Insights

DENSO Strengthens Governance for Global Market Success

November 06, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

DENSO (JP:6902) has released an update.

DENSO Corporation is prioritizing corporate governance to enhance long-term corporate performance in a rapidly changing global market. The company is committed to transparent management, efficient operations, and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders, including shareholders and business partners. DENSO also focuses on strategic shareholdings to enhance corporate value through collaboration and technological development.

