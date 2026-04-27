Markets

Denso Says ROHM Acquisition Proposal Lacks Support; No Decision Made; ROHM Shares Fall

April 27, 2026 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Denso Corp. (DNZOY, 6902.T, DNZOF), a manufacturer of automotive components, on Monday, said media reports regarding its acquisition proposal for ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHCY, 6963.T), a Japanese electronics and semiconductor manufacturer, which have not been announced by the company.

The company confirmed that its proposal to acquire shares in ROHM has not received the target's support.

Denso added that it is currently considering its options, including the possibility of withdrawing the proposal, but no decision has been made.

The company also said it will promptly disclose any material developments if required.

Denso is 0.99% higher at JPY 1,886.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

ROHM Co. is 9.46% lesser at JPY 3,409 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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