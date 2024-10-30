DENSO Revises Financial Forecast Amid Lower Vehicle Sales

DENSO (JP:6902) has released an update.

DENSO Corporation has revised its full-year financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to lower vehicle production volumes and slow vehicle sales. The company now anticipates a decrease in revenue and profits compared to its previous forecast. Exchange rate assumptions are set at 145 yen per USD and 155 yen per EUR.

