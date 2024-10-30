DENSO Reports Increased Profits Amid Revenue Dip

DENSO (JP:6902) has released an update.

DENSO Corporation reported a slight decrease in revenue for the first half of 2024, with a notable increase in operating profit by 18.6% compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to shareholders also grew by 13%, indicating strong operational performance despite a challenging market environment.

