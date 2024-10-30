DENSO Plans Strategic Share Repurchase in 2024

DENSO (JP:6902) has released an update.

DENSO Corporation has announced a strategic plan to repurchase up to 280 million shares, equivalent to 9.62% of its outstanding shares, with a maximum budget of 450 billion yen. This move aims to enhance shareholder value and improve capital structure in response to changes in market liquidity and shareholder composition. The repurchase will take place on the Tokyo Stock Exchange over the next year, reflecting DENSO’s commitment to balancing growth investments with shareholder returns.

