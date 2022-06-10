Denso may consider spinning off chip business, Bloomberg says citing executive

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso Corp 6902.T, a major manufacturer of semiconductors used in automobiles and a leading supplier to Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, may consider spinning off its chip business, a top executive told Bloomberg News on Friday.

"We need to think about whether the time will come when we sell semiconductors, alone, externally," Bloomberg quoted Denso's chief technology officer, Yoshifumi Kato, as saying in an interview.

Nothing has been decided on a split and the company's focus for now is on meeting internal chip demand, Bloomberg cited Kato as saying.

(Writing by David Dolan Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

