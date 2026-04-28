DENSO FY26 Results Rise, Lifts Dividend; Sees Weak Profit, Higher Revenues In FY27; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - DENSO Corp. (DNZOY.PK, 6902.T), a Japanese automotive components manufacturer, reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues for fiscal 2026. Further, the company announced higher dividend, and issued fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting weak profit, but higher revenues.

In Tokyo, the shares were losing around 3.2 percent, trading at 1,824.00 yen.

In the year, profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased 4.8 percent to 487.51 billion yen from last year's 465.26 billion yen.

Basic earnings per share were 162.96 yen, up from 145.02 yen last year.

Operating profit grew 6.5 percent year-over-year to 552.54 billion yen.

Revenue for the year increased 5.3 percent to 7.54 trillion yen from 7.16 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, DENSO projects arrtibutable profit to decline 13.9% year-over-year to 382 billion yen or 146.95 yen per share; and operating profit to drop 9.5 percent to 500 billion yen, while revenues would be up 1.7 percent to 7.76 trillion yen.

Further, the company announced year-end dividend of 35 yen per share, and total dividend of 64 yen per share for the year ended March 31, 2026, higher than prior year's 32 yen per share and 64 yen per share, respectively.

The company projects higher dividend of 74 yen per share for the next year, comprising interim and final dividend of 37 yen per share each.

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