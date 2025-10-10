Is Denso (DNZOY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Denso (DNZOY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DNZOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.48. Over the last 12 months, DNZOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.40 and as low as 8.34, with a median of 10.66.

Another notable valuation metric for DNZOY is its P/B ratio of 1.23. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.63. Over the past 12 months, DNZOY's P/B has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.13.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Denso's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DNZOY is an impressive value stock right now.

